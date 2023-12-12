Kyle Richards reveals relationship with Morgan Wade is ‘very different’ from other friends

Kyle Richards has explained how her relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade is “very different” from her other friendships.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star has faced a lot of questions and comments about her close friendship with Wade, which began to blossom amid rumours that her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky was on the rocks.

Now, as the new season of the Bravo reality series airs, Richards is letting fans know what really went on between her and Wade while all those rumours were flying about.

Kyle Richards has said her relationship with Morgan Wade is “very different” to her other friendships. (Getty)

In a preview of this Wednesday’s (13 December) episode, Richards, 54, FaceTimes Wade, 28, while getting ready to attend an event hosted by her co-star Sutton Stracke, 52.

“What are you wearing?” asks Wade, peering into the phone screen to get a better look at Richards.

Richards, sitting at her vanity in a robe replies: “I know you’re making fun of this. This is from my line… and it’s very cute so leave me alone.”

Wade insists: “I’m not making fun of you, I was just curious!”

In a cutaway scene, Richards tells cameras: “My relationship with Morgan is very different than my relationship with my other friends because she is constantly teasing me. I know that when Morgan and I hang out, I’m going to be roasted.”

This is the latest piece of the puzzle that is Kyle Richards and Morgan Wades’ relationship, with RHOBH superfans still convinced that the two besties are more than friends.

RHOBH fans are convinced Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s relationship is stronger than they’re letting on. (YouTube/Morgan Wade)

Earlier this month, Wade appeared on the reality series for the first time and shared how she and the Halloween actress became friends.

Accompanying Richards to a tattoo appointment, Wade revealed that she became friends with the mother-of-four after Richards “stalked” her on social media.

Richards admitted: “I did, I stalked her. I did. I heard Morgan’s music and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Who is that girl with this voice and these lyrics?’ And I followed her.”

She later added that she purposefully shared Wade’s music to her Instagram Story as a way to try and “get her attention.”

Rumours about the nature of Wade and Richards’ relationship sparked when the two got matching tattoos, and ramped up even further when Richards starred as the love interest in one of Wade’s music videos.

But both Richards and Wade have repeatedly insisted that they were nothing more than close friends.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are officially going through a divorce. (Getty)

Kyle Richards has been at the centre of the RHOBH drama this season, which also documents the beginning of the breakdown of her 27-year marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

In the latest episode to air, Richards has shut down suggestions from friends and co-stars that trouble might be brewing between her and Umansky. But, in real time, Richards and Umansky have now confirmed their separation, with Richards even referring to it as a “divorce”.

Still, Richards has insisted that she and Umansky remain on good terms, and plan to spend the holidays together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 airs every Wednesday on Bravo in the US and on Hayu in the UK.