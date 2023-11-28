Nickelback announce UK and European tour: tickets, presale and prices

Nickelback have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on the Rollin’ Tour in 2024, visiting arenas across Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 1 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour kicks off in Glasgow on 16 May and stops off in Manchester, London and Birmingham.

They’ll then head to the likes of Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Vienna and Prague before finishing up in München on 8 June.

You may like to watch

The tour will be in support of their 10th studio album, Get Rollin’ which was released in 2022.

It features singles “San Quentin”, “Those Days” and “High Time” and was re-released in June 2023 as a deluxe edition.

Fans can also expect to hear some of their biggest hits “Far Away”, “Rockstar”, “Photograph”, “Animals” and “How You Remind Me”.

You can find out everything we know about tickets including presale info and price details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 1 December via Ticketmaster.

A presale is currently taking place for fans signed up to the group’s membership club, which you can do via the official website.

Other presales are taking place across the week, and you can check your local listing below for more details.

What are the Nickelback ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that they’re priced at £67-£120, with standing tickets priced at £82.95.