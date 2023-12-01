Brianna Ghey’s alleged killer posted a tribute to the teen on Snapchat the day after death, a jury has heard.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have this week been hearing evidence from the prosecution in the case of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans girl who was brutally stabbed to death in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington on 11 February.

The two defendants, named Girl X and Boy Y as they cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, are accused of murdering Ghey. They both deny the charge.

The court heard that following Ghey’s death, Girl X posted a screenshot of an Warrington Guardian article on her Snapchat account with a “rest in peace” message.

“Brianna was one of the best people I have ever met and such an amazing friend its so f****** sickening what got done to her,” the post read.

In addition to this, the court also heard audio of a 101 call made by Girl X’s mother to Cheshire Police, where she explained her child had been with Brianna on the day of her death, alongside Boy Y.

Girl X could be heard in the background of the call, saying they met Culcheth Library at about 1.30pm and Brianna later left to meet a “boy from Manchester”.

You may like to watch

“That’s all I know,” she said.

The Snapchat message posted by Girl X (Cheshire Police/CPS)

Earlier in the week, jurors heard a handwritten note detailing plans to stab Ghey was found in the bedroom of Girl X.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said X sent a picture of a handwritten note to Y on 3 February, headed “Saturday 11th February 2023. Victim: Brianna Ghey”.

The note was found in the girl’s bedroom following her arrest and also read: “Meet boy Y at wooden posts 1pm. Walk down to library… bus stop,” the court heard.

“Wait until Brianna gets off bus then the three of us walk to Linear Park. Go to the pipe/tunnel area.

“I say code word to boy Y. He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach. Boy Y drags the body into the area. We both cover up the area with logs etc.”

Another note was found in Boy Y’s room, which laid out plans to harm other children.

Give the victim “alcohol with sleeping pills, slit throat, dismember body, place pieces in bin bags, bury bags seven feet underground”,” it read.

The trial continues.