Busy Philipps has shared that her daughter Birdie has re-adopted she/her pronouns after going by they/them pronouns for the past two years.

The Freaks and Geeks star had originally revealed in 2021 that her daughter was gay and using they/them pronouns.

But in a recent interview with Page Six at the 2023 Museum of Natural History Gala, Philipps confirmed that her 15-year-old has since re-adopted she/her pronouns.

Busy Philipps has said her daughter has re-adopted she/her pronouns. (Getty Images)

“The truth is Birdie has decided that her pronouns are she/her,” the Mean Girls actress told the publication.

Birdie was 12 when Philipps first shared publicly that she was going to use they/them pronouns, telling listeners of her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best that Birdie had spoken openly about her sexuality since she was 10 years old.

“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” Philipps told listeners at the time.

“Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately… I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

Until that point, Philipps explained, she had avoided speaking publicly about her daughter’s pronouns and identity. But, she decided to fill her listeners in after Birdie gave her permission to speak about it.

The actress also confessed at the time that she had been struggling with using they/them pronouns for her daughter but was doing her best to adapt.

Philipps had first spoken about her daughter’s identity in 2021. (Getty Images)

“I said: ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns,’” Philipps shared. “Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.

“Bird was like: ‘I don’t give a f***. You can talk about how I’m gay and out, you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me,’” she recalled her daughter saying, before admitting about herself: “I f*** up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too.”

Philipps shares Birdie, as well as 10-year-old Cricket with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein.

She and Silverstein announced their separation in February 2021 after 14 years of marriage.

Philipps is set to hit the big screen in the new year in the highly anticipated musical adaption of Mean Girls.

The actress will play Regina George’s mother, originally played by the iconic Amy Poehler.

Regina, meanwhile, will be played by queer triple threat Reneé Rapp, who also played the beloved villain in the Broadway Mean Girls adaption.

In the build-up to the film’s January release date, fans haven’t been able to get over how perfect it is that Philipps had been cast to play Rapp’s mother, with the two actresses looking shockingly alike.

Mean girls musical having Busy Philip’s play Regina’s mom IS PERFECT with Renee Rapp — dani (@daniella_espi) November 14, 2023

Mean Girls movie musical trailer was…. But Busy Phillips playing Reneé’s mom GENIUS — My name is actually Ken (@KovidKen) November 9, 2023

Jokes aside from the Mean Girls musical, I think it’s pretty great that Busy Philipps is play Renee Rapp’s mom. — 🔪3rin💕 (@crazysharklady) November 9, 2023

Busy Philipps casted as Reneé Rapp’s mother for the upcoming “Mean Girls” is the best casting choice I’ve seen in ages. — Steven G Reyes (@KrypticKing45) November 8, 2023

Mean Girls is scheduled to hit cinemas on 12 January 2024.