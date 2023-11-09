Mean Girls musical trailer arrives as queer star Reneé Rapp reimagines Regina George

The first full-length trailer for the Mean Girls movie musical has dropped, giving fans their first real look at queer icon Reneé Rapp as the unforgettable Regina George.

Take a look here:

Since it was first released in 2004, Mean Girls has been widely regarded as one of the most beloved comedies of all time. It seemed like a no-brainer, then, when the film was adapted into a Tony-nominated musical in 2018.

Now, creator Tina Fey is taking the dazzling, fun-filled, laugh-out-loud stage show and putting it back on the big screen, 20 years after the original Mean Girls was released.

Judging by the trailer, it’s going to be another smash hit, combining the best moments from the original Noughties chick flick and the Broadway adaption for a guaranteed theatre filler.

Rapp will be taking on the infamous high school villain Regina George, first made famous by Rachel McAdams, and fans are so ready.

Of course, Rapp is more than familiar with the role of Regina, having already played the character on Broadway, dominating the stage and belting out songs like “Someone Gets Hurt” and “World Burn”.

Reneé Rapp stars as Regina George. (Paramount Pictures)

After getting a good look at how hard Rapp is about to serve as Regina, fans are in agreement that she was the perfect casting choice for this musical adaption.

“Renee Rapp is so perfect as regina, keeps the original feel of the character but makes it her own,” raved one viewer.

“Renee Rapp might be the only person qualified to carry the Regina mantle,” agreed a second.

Others are thrilled that Regina will be played by a bisexual icon.

“I CANT WAIT FOR RENEE RAPP TO MAKE REGINA GEORGE GAY” tweeted one viewer.

Reneé first played Regina in the Mean Girls Broadway musical. (Paramount Pictures)

“Renee Rapp Regina is about to be a sexual awakening for a whole new generation,” warned another.

Renée, who also stars in HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls and has a sky-rocketing music career, has been openly bisexual for years.

The triple threat has admitted that the journey to accepting her sexual identity wasn’t an easy one.

Speaking to The Independent back in September, she said of her coming out: “I remember being so scared about it. I think because I’m lucky to have so many amazing queer friends and I wanted it to be something they were proud of.”

Now that she’s comfortably out and unapologetically herself, Rapp says that her quality of life has improved “beyond belief”.

The first look at Mean Girls is here! (Paramount Pictures)

In her next project, the highly-anticipated Mean Girls movie musical, Rapp stars alongside Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Janice Ian, Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) as Cady Heron, Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Aaron Samuels, and Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard.

Plus there’ll be plenty of exciting cameos from stars like Jenna Fischer (The Office US), Busy Phillips (White Chicks), Ashley Park (Emily In Paris), and Mean Girls OGs Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

Mean Girls is set to hit cinema screens in January 2024.