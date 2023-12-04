Harry Styles’ Pleasing release new candle collection

The Harry Styles-owned brand Pleasing have released a new candle collection – and this is where to get them.

Following Pleasing’s hugely popular fragrance range, the brand from the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is now expanding into more products.

This includes three new Pleasing candles that match the scents of the brand’s perfumes.

They’re now available to shop for £65/$70 each via selfridges.com/gb or selfridges.com/us.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Each of the candles from the collection come in a two-toned keepsake glass bowl, with eight ounces of natural soy wax.

Similar to the perfumes, ‘Rivulets’ offers a floral, fresh and amber scent. Complete with a top note of naturally occurring ambrette seed set against lemon and black pepper Madagascar.

The candle scents are inspired by the brand’s fragrances. (Pleasing)

You may like to watch

‘Closeness’ has a woody, musk scent, with Australian pink pepper extract, cardamom and clean sheets accord.

While the ‘Bright, Hot’ fragrance is described as as having ambery notes of tobacco, orris butter and cedarwood, which gives the feeling of “warm sand and golden rays”.

It follows up the singer’s brand officially launching at Selfridges last month.

Pleasing confirmed its partnership with the department store, releasing exclusive products both in-store and online from 13 November.

This included the popular fragrances, Closeness, Rivulets and Bright, Hot, which were snapped up by fans.

“We made a conscious effort to kind of steer away from the overly-complex scents that we’re seeing in the market,” said Pleasing reps. “Our launch really celebrates this level of simplicity.”

You can shop the collection at selfridges.com/gb or selfridges.com/us with t-shirts, nail polish, joggers and gift sets also available.

Discussing the brand’s future – including upcoming product launches – Pleasing said: “We’re going to be mostly prioritising our efforts [in fashion and beauty], but there will be other experiences, partnerships and collaborations that will touch other verticals.”