Troye Sivan ticket prices revealed for his 2024 UK and European tour dates

Troye Sivan recently announced details of a 2024 UK and European tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The pop star will take his Something to Give Each Other Tour to arena venues next summer.

The headline tour be in support of his recently released album, Something to Give Each Other which features singles “Rush”, “Got Me Started” and “One of Your Girls”.

It starts on 29 May in Lisbon before heading to Stockholm, Berlin, Hamburg, Zürich and Amsterdam.

The UK leg of the tour sees him play arena shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, London and Birmingham in June.

Ahead of tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything we know about price, seating plan and more below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Troye Sivan ticket prices?

You may like to watch

Tickets for the singer’s shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London are confirmed to be priced at £47.10 – £69.80.

It’s likely that tiered seating will priced at the lower £47.10, while standing tickets will be the higher price mark of £69.80.

While his show in Dublin will be priced from €49.90, which is expected to be similar across the European dates.

The seating plan for Troye Sivan’s upcoming tour. (Ticketmaster)

This is the seating plan for Troye Sivan’s show in London. It doesn’t represent all shows across the tour, but fans can expect a similar layout, with general admission standing on the floor section and tiered seating.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

There’s still time to sign up to the presale via the singer’s official website.

It’s open until 5pm GMT on 5 December. You’ll then receive a presale password by 8pm GMT on 5 December to access the sale from 9am GMT on 6 December.

The singer has confirmed arena shows across Europe, including Stockholm, Berlin, Munich, London, Dublin and Amsterdam.