Meet Pandora Nox – Drag Race’s first cis woman winner

Following almost 15 years on our TV screens, the Drag Race franchise finally crowned its first-ever cis woman winner, as Pandora Nox took the Drag Race Germany crown.

Not only is Nox the AFAB (assigned female at birth) queen to win any franchise, she is also the first lesbian to ever win a season of Drag Race and the first to win the Drag Race Germany franchise, after the inaugural season began in September 2023.

Speaking to PinkNews, Nox said she started watching Drag Race more than a decade ago.

She said she thought “competing would be so cool” but she felt unable to do so due to not being based in the US and being a woman.

“So for me, as soon as the announcement came out I was 100 per cent sure I was going to apply because I think I’m a pretty good drag queen.”

Nox said it was important for her to compete for representation “because there are not as many AFAB queens or cis women who are doing drag”.

The confident drag queen said it was “never an option not to make it to the final”.

“I think Drag Race has an amazing impact on the LGBTQIA+ community because it somehow brings drag into the mainstream audience and that’s something we want.

“We don’t want to be in this niche anymore – we wanted to be integrated as well,” she told PinkNews.

@pinknews After nearly 15 years on our TV screens, the #DragRace franchise has finally crowned its first ever #ciswoman winner, as #PandoraNox has just won #DragRaceGermany . In addition to being the first #AFAB (assigned female at birth) queen to win any franchise, the 30-year-old drag star is also first to win the Drag Race Germany franchise – as the inaugural season began in September 2023. She’s also the first #lesbian to ever win a season of Drag Race. Pandora Nox was an immediate fan favourite after entering the Drag Race Germany werkroom , winning both the mini and maxi challenge in the first episode. She went on to win the season’s ball challenge, as well as the runway in episode four. In the final episode of the season on Monday (20 November), Pandora performed a dance number to RuPaul’s song “Call Me Mother” alongside the other two finalists, #Metamorkid and YvonneNightstand. Then, after a final lip-sync to Eurovision icon Conchita Wurst’s song “Rise Like a Phoenix”, Pandora Nox was announced as the winner – much to fan delight. We spoke to Pandora about her love of drag and how she believes shows like #DragRace are incredibly important for #LGBTQIA representation. #drag #dragqueensoftiktok #lgbtnews ♬ Hip Hop Background(813690) – Pavel

Nox was an immediate fan favourite after entering the Drag Race Germany werkroom, winning both the mini and maxi challenge in the first episode. She went on to win the season’s ball challenge, as well as the runway in episode four.

Her win was praised by fans who flocked to social media to set her congratulations for becoming the first-ever Germany drag superstar.

As cis women begin to dominate Drag Race, fans are now eagerly waiting for drag kings to get the same recognition.