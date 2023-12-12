Nicki Minaj announces 2024 North American tour dates and ticket details
Nicki Minaj has confirmed the North American dates for her Pink Friday 2 Tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The rapper announced the dates and venues for the US and Canada shows on her upcoming 2024 tour.
The run will begin on 1 March in Oakland, CA and head to the likes of Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Orlando and New York City.
She’ll then head to Brooklyn, Chicago, Detroit and Toronto across April before finishing up in Austin, TX on 12 May.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.
The news of the North American leg has followed up last week’s announcement of the UK and European tour dates.
She will take the Pink Friday 2 Tour to the likes of London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam next summer.
It’ll be in support of her recently released album, Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album and sequel to her iconic debut, Pink Friday.
Tickets for the tour go on sale across the week, with a number of presales taking place.
You can find out everything you need to know about tickets and the full Nicki Minaj tour schedule below.
How to get tickets
Fans in North America can get tickets in the general sale from 9am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.
A number of presales are taking place this week, kicking off with a VIP and Citi Cardmember presale from 9am local time on 12 December.
To access these head to Ticketmaster and select VIP tickets (no code is needed) or use your Citi card to purchase tickets.
A fan presale takes place from 9am local time on 13 December. This is for those who signed up for presale access in November and you’ll have a presale link and code in your email inbox.
There’s also a Live Nation presale and individual venue presales taking place from 9am local time on 14 December.
You can find out more via the individual listing below.
Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 Tour dates
- 1 March – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets
- 3 March – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- 8 March – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets
- 10 March – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- 13 March – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- 15 March – Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds Rolling Loud California – tickets
- 18 March – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets
- 20 March – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- 22 March – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – tickets
- 26 March – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – tickets
- 28 March – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – tickets
- 29 March – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- 30 March – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 1 April – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets
- 2 April – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena – tickets
- 4 April – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets
- 5 April – Hartford, CT – XL CENTER – tickets
- 10 April – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- 12 April – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center – tickets
- 13 April – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets
- 17 April – Montreal, QC, CA – Centre Bell
- 18 April – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena
- 20 April – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- 24 April – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- 27 April – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center – tickets
- 2 May – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – tickets
- 9 May – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- 11 May – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- 12 May – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets
