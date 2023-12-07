Nicki Minaj fans get ‘Gag City’ trending and everyone wants an invite

Nicki Minaj’s highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 drops this week and Barbz have gotten the hashtag #GagCity trending in celebration – and it has taken off in ways they could never have expected.

“Gag City” started off as a simple tag by Nicki Minaj fans to let the rapper know how excited they are to be, well, gagged by Pink Friday 2, but within a matter of hours, it grew into so much more.

Barbz have gone as far as creating a digital “Gag City” using AI, complete with pink airports, mansions, skyscrapers, and festivals.

Nicki Minaj fans have created “Gag City” in anticipation of Pink Friday 2. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Quickly, fans started getting creative and generating “Gag City” chicken shops, marijuana dispensaries, radio halls, Targets, Best Buys, and museums. The list goes on!

I pledge allegiance to the GAG of the United States of America and to the Republic Records for which it stands, one Nicki, irreplaceable, with lyrics and punchlines for all #GAGCITY #Pf2 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/JagOMYZEBV — 💖 🅒🅗🅛🅞🅔 🅜🅞🅝🅘🅠🅤🅔 (@thatsso_chloe) December 7, 2023

Gag City, the fan-created AI kingdom for Nicki Minaj, trends on X/Twitter ahead of ‘Pink Friday 2.’ pic.twitter.com/jm3iGS9fBO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 6, 2023

Ganja Burns Dispensary. One of the many in #GagCity right off of Queen Blvd. pic.twitter.com/NzEwBNODuN — JennyMinaj (@Jenny4rmdblock) December 6, 2023

It didn’t take long for the trend to catch on, either. Soon, celebrities and global brands started sharing their plans to touch down in “Gag City”, too.

While Spotify posted an AI snap of its “Gag City” headquarters, and even announced “Gag City” as a new sound town, Watch What Happens Live! declared: “We need The Real Housewives of Gag City”.

calling all barbz, a new Sound Town just dropped ✨ #GAGCITY pic.twitter.com/W5bqWEyC5E — Spotify (@Spotify) December 6, 2023

Soon, Barbz started inviting AI versions of their favourite celebs to “Gag City”, from Kris Jenner to Miley Cyrus to Anna Wintour.

Then eventually, real celebrities started joining in on the fun – including Nicki Minaj herself, of course.

Singer Tyla, who made waves this year with her hit single “Water” took to X (aka Twitter) to put her location as “Gag City”.

And Minaj herself tweeted “As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the ‘no bathroom’ sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…”

As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the “no bathroom” sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…#GagCity #PF2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 6, 2023

This entire trend just further proves that Barbz, among other fandoms, really do run the internet now.

Pink Friday 2 will drop this Friday (8 December), Minaj’s birthday, and the singer has already warned that the people who wronged her will “never EVER recover” once they hear it.

The album will be shortly followed by a Pink Friday 2 tour, which will cover cities across North America, the UK, and Europe.

The tour will mark Minaj’s first solo headline tour in eight years, following up 2015-16’s The Pinkprint Tour.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale at 10am local time on 13 December, with dates, venues, and general sale info yet to come.

In the meantime, feel free to immerse yourself in the world of “Gag City”.