Tommy Dorfman confronts Delta staff over misgendering in viral video

Tommy Dorfman is at the centre of a viral TikTok after she called out a Delta airlines employee for allegedly misgendering her.

The trans actor, who played Ryan Shaver in Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why and came out in 2021, posted the 30 second-long TikTok at the weekend.

The video, filmed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, shows an altercation between Dorfman and the airline’s employees.

“And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally,” Dorfman can be heard saying behind the camera.

The employee, who Dorfman suggests in the video’s caption is called Tristan, replied “it wasn’t intentional”.

The employee proceeded to tell Dorfman she is being “condescending” and threatened to escort her from the airport “if you want to play that game with me”.

You may like to watch

“Which if you’d like to continue three days before Christmas, I really don’t mind,” the employee added.

Since it was posted, the video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and has been subsequently reposted to Twitter/X by various anti-trans accounts, who mocked Dorfman and the idea of people having pronouns.

In a statement shared with Newsweek, Delta said the airline is “aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred”.