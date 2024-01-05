Rosie Duffield cleared of transphobia and antisemitism by Labour

Labour MP Rosie Duffield has been cleared of allegations of transphobia and antisemitism by her party, saying she has been “completely exonerated”.

The Canterbury politician, whose views on trans people have caused a rift in Labour, said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had dismissed the claims against her and “there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour Party rule”.

In November 2023, The Sunday Times reported that Duffield had been placed under investigation by Labour when she liked a post from comedy writer-turned-anti trans pundit Graham Linehan on X/Twitter.

The Father Ted and The IT Crowd creator had posted a response to Suzy Eddie Izzard, after the comedian wrote that if she had lived in Nazi Germany as a trans woman, she would have “been murdered for it”.

“Ah yes, the Nazis, famously bigoted against straight white men with blonde (sic) hair,” Linehan replied.

In a statement posted on her X/Twitter account, Duffield said: “The Labour Party placed me under investigation last year under allegation – which I strenuously denied – of antisemitism and transphobia.”

The MP added she was “immensely grateful for the strong and widespread support” she received from people.

“Immediately before Christmas, I was informed that the existing allegations, which had been confirmed by the party to The Sunday Times, had been dismissed by the NEC: there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour party rule,” Duffield’s statement reads.

“I was completely exonerated. That being the case I anticipate that I will be formerly confirmed as the Labour candidate for Canterbury shortly.”

Duffield concluded by saying she looks forward to campaigning for her Canterbury seat in the next general election and for the victory of a Labour government.

“Thank you again to everyone who has expressed support and solidarity in what has been a very difficult time. It has meant the world to me.”