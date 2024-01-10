Waxahatchee announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Waxahatchee has announced a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will embark on a headline tour in 2024 in support of her upcoming album, Tigers Blood.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 12 January via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 18 April in Kansas City and visit venues across the month and into May.

She’ll then resume the tour in August and finish up with two shows in Philadelphia on 7-8 September.

The tour is in support of her sixth studio album, which is due for release on 22 March and features lead single “Right Back To It”.

“I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story,” she told Pitchfork.

Snail Mail, Good Morning, Tre Burt, Tim Heidecker, Greg Mendez and Gladie will all serve as opening support on select dates across the run.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on sale from 10am local time on 12 January via Ticketmaster.

Ahead of the general sale, a presale will kick off from 10am local time on 10 January. This includes a Spotify presale for the artist’s top listeners, and you’ll be emailed details on how to access this.

For other presales and details check your local listing below.