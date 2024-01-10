Waxahatchee announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and presale info
Waxahatchee has announced a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The artist will embark on a headline tour in 2024 in support of her upcoming album, Tigers Blood.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 12 January via Ticketmaster.
The tour will begin on 18 April in Kansas City and visit venues across the month and into May.
She’ll then resume the tour in August and finish up with two shows in Philadelphia on 7-8 September.
The tour is in support of her sixth studio album, which is due for release on 22 March and features lead single “Right Back To It”.
“I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story,” she told Pitchfork.
Snail Mail, Good Morning, Tre Burt, Tim Heidecker, Greg Mendez and Gladie will all serve as opening support on select dates across the run.
You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.
How to get tickets
Tickets for the tour go on sale from 10am local time on 12 January via Ticketmaster.
Ahead of the general sale, a presale will kick off from 10am local time on 10 January. This includes a Spotify presale for the artist’s top listeners, and you’ll be emailed details on how to access this.
For other presales and details check your local listing below.
Waxahatchee tour dates
- 18 April – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater – tickets
- 19 April – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre – tickets
- 20 April – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – tickets
- 21 April – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre – tickets
- 23 April – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall – tickets
- 25 April – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place – tickets
- 26 April – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre – tickets
- 27 April – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre – tickets
- 28 April – Richmond, VA – The National – tickets
- 30 April – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel – tickets
- 1 May – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – tickets
- 3 May – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live – tickets
- 4 May – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater – tickets
- 5 May – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival – tickets
- 6 May – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre – tickets
- 8 May – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom – tickets
- 9 May – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall – tickets
- 10 May – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater – tickets
- 11 May – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – tickets
- 13 May – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren – tickets
- 14 May – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA – tickets
- 16 May – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium – tickets
- 17 May – Paso Robles, CA – Barrelhouse Brewing Co. – tickets
- 18 May – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater – tickets
- 19 May – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery – tickets
- 21 May – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot – tickets
- 23 May – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – tickets
- 19 August – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall – tickets
- 21 August – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s – tickets
- 23 August – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant – tickets
- 24 August – Madison, WI – The Sylvee – tickets
- 25 August – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden – tickets
- 26 August – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall – tickets
- 28 August – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – tickets
- 29 August – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage – tickets
- 30 August – Portland, ME – State Theater – tickets
- 31 August – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms – tickets
- 1 September – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage – tickets
- 6 September – Vienna, VA – Filene Center – Wolf Trap – tickets
- 7 September – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore – tickets
- 8 September – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore – tickets
