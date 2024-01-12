Governors Ball teases lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival

Governors Ball has teased details about its lineup for 2024 edition of the festival.

The New York-based festival is expected to announce its lineup this month, and they’ve been hinting at artists in cryptic social media posts.

On 10 January, the festival’s official Instagram page posted a short clip showing the Statue of Liberty holding balloons that read “Congrats”, a Burn Book from the film Mean Girls and black glasses.

Fans speculated that these could hint at the artists performing at the 2024 edition of the festival.

This includes Renee Rapp, who stars in the upcoming musical adaption of Mean Girls, Sexyy Red, who regularly wears black glasses and Post Malone who has a song called “Congratulations”.

They followed it up with another post on 11 January, captioned: “2/3”.

This one featured a New York grid which blows out nails and feathers, with fans suggesting Teezo, who uses nails in his imagery as well as Sabrina Carpenter due to her viral hit “Feather”.

The festival is expected to drop its third and final video featuring hints today (12 January) ahead of a full lineup announcement this month.

Last year’s headliners were announced on 17 January, with Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza topping the bill.

Other names who performed at the 2023 edition included Lil Nas X, Haim, Rina Sawayama, Girl in Red, Omar Apollo and Kim Petras.

So before the Governors Ball 2024 lineup is confirmed you can find out everything we know so far below.

When is Governors Ball 2024?

The festival organisers have confirmed that the festival will be returning for 2024 on 7-9 June.

Artists will perform across the weekend, with venue details to be confirmed.

How to get tickets

They’ll be released following the lineup announcement, and will be available at www.governorsballmusicfestival.com.

Festival goers can sign up via text or email to “be the first to know” about ticket info.

Last year included a new ticket option: GA+ tickets featuring access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive centrally located lounge area with shade, seating and its own exclusive bar, food vendors and water refill stations. The GA+ lounge will also include a dedicated concierge for GA+ ticket holders to assist with their festival needs.

VIP and Platinum ticket options were also be available, and featured their own exclusive lounges and viewing areas at each stage, exclusive bars and food vendors, concierge, storage lockers and mobile charging units, premium entrance and other amenities.