Taylor Swifts wears Beyoncé’s Ivy Park sneakers to the studio: how to buy

Taylor Swift wore a pair of Beyoncé shoes to the recording studio – and fans can buy the exact same pair.

No, they didn’t have Beyoncé’s face on them, but they’re a pair from her Adidas x Ivy Park range.

Although the sneakers are now sold out on the Adidas website, fans can still get their hands on a pair.

The Ivy Park trainers are available to buy in a number of sizes from popular online retailer StockX.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The singer wore the sneakers while heading into Electric Lady Studios in New York on Wednesday afternoon (10 January).

She paired the cream sneakers with the white and beige Graphics Animal Polar Fleece Jacket from Adidas with black leggings and a green t-shirt.

She paired the Ivy Park sneakers with a fleece jacket from Adidas and a green t-shirt. (DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The adidas Savage Trail trainers are from the Ivytopia collection dropped by Beyoncé as part of her collaboration with the brand.

There’s a number of sizes available, ranging from four to 16, with a number of sizes priced below retail value on StockX.

The star completed her look with brown shades, gold earrings and her signature red lipstick as fans speculated about her trip to the studio.

She is yet to release two of her re-recordings, with Reputation and her self-titled debut album, with fans anticipating a release in early 2024.

Taylor Swift repping Beyoncé’s Ivy Park range isn’t the first time the pop icons have supported each other recently.

They both made an appearance at the other’s movie premieres, with the “Break My Soul” singer heading to Swift’s Los Angeles Eras Tour movie debut in October 2023.

Swift then travelled to London the following month to support Beyoncé for the Renaissance film premiere.