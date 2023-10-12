Taylor Swift hosted the world premiere of her Eras Tour film concert in Los Angeles last night (11 October), with attendance from one very special guest – Beyoncé.

“Cruel Summer” hitmaker Swift took over the city’s luxury mall The Grove for the first screening of her new film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which follows the pop star through her current record-breaking global tour.

While the auditorium was packed full of Swifties all eagerly awaiting the new film’s first showing, all eyes were also on Beyoncé, who rocked up to show support for her pal.

A photo of the music industry behemoths standing together on the red carpet outside the film premiere has swiftly (ahem) gone viral, with the mammoth fandoms of both stars coming together to celebrate the iconic moment.

On Instagram, Taylor Swift shared a boomerang video of the pair sat together in the cinema eating from a bucket of popcorn, with Beyoncé chucking one piece onto the floor.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé’s influence,” she gushed in the caption.

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” she added.

Their appearance together has been declared a moment for the pop culture history books.

“Never been a more clear example in history of two queens coming together to combine their joint slay,” wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is going to do more for international relations than the UN,” shared another.

“Women supporting women.. and that’s stronger than anything else in the world. Sisterhood,” a third wrote.

Alongside Beyoncé, other celebrities at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere included singer Hayley Kiyoko, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, country icon Maren Morris and Barbie star Simu Liu.

Before the premiere, Swift announced that due to “unprecedented demand”, her film would be opening in select cinemas on Thursday 12 October, a day earlier than planned.

🩵 PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding… pic.twitter.com/IUp17aGVvn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 11, 2023

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together,” she wrote on social media.

Beyoncé, who recently wrapped up her Renaissance world tour – the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history – is also gearing up to release a concert film.

The Renaissance World Tour film will open in US cinemas on 1 December but a UK date has yet to be announced.