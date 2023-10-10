Beyoncé’s Ivy Park and Adidas have revealed details of their final collection – including the release date.

Following the Renaissance World Tour, Queen Bey and Adidas will drop the new all-black collection.

It’s due for release on 12 October and will be available from adidas.com, adidas.co.uk and in-store.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The latest collection was teased on the final show of the tour, which saw Beyoncé wear custom Ivy Park.

The all-black Ivy Park Noir outfit featured thigh-high boots, a leather jacket and matching leotard and gloves.

The singer captioned her post: “Felt great to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop (with adidas) on the final show of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”

Fans can expect track pants and jackets in a leather-look, featuring the Adidas three stripes and Ivy Park logo.

There’s also pleated skirts and matte Trefoil jerseys, shiny outerwear, sports sets including matching leggings and bras, and bucket hats.

Other accessories teased online include an eye-catching 3D bag and duffle with smooth embossing of the Ivy Park logo.

There will also be shoe options including creamy sneakers and black boots that resemble those worn by Beyoncé on tour.

In March, Beyoncé and adidas reportedly agreed to end the Ivy Park x adidas partnership after four years.

The singer and brand have continued to release collections, with the latest all-black range becoming one of the most-anticipated yet.

And Beyoncé’s Instagram caption hints that Ivy Park will be released in some capacity, as she confirmed that it’s just the final drop with Adidas.

To shop the entire Ivy Park Noir range head to adidas.com, adidas.co.uk and in-store from 12 October.

Beyoncé announces Renaissance film

The pop icon recently dropped the trailer for the upcoming Renaissance World Tour film.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will track the global superstar’s journey from the inception of the critically acclaimed tour through to its closing night in Kansas on 1 October.

The tour, which supports her 2022, Grammy Award-winning album Renaissance, recently became the highest grossing tour by a female artist in history.

As well as tracing Beyoncé‘s planning of the tour and performances, the film is “about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” according to an official synopsis.

Clips show thousands of fans, decked out in silver and chrome looks, screaming, singing and crying their hearts out, in between footage of Beyoncé and her dancers warming up.