Cher has credited the late Norman Jewison in a sweet tribute, following his passing on 20 January.

Jewison was a renowned director behind Hollywood films like Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) Only You (1994), and the Oscar award-winning drama In the Heat of the Night (1967). The Canadian director sadly passed away at the age of 97.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 22 January, the Believe singer posted a tribute to the star — whom she worked with on the romantic comedy-drama Moonstruck (1987), for which she achieved an Academy Award.

“Farewell Sweet Prince,” she began in her post. “Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life. Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man. Norman, U Made ‘Moonstruck’ The GREAT FILM. Script, Actors, Etc, NEEDED U DEAR NORMAN.”

She finally reminded us all: “JEWISON LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK.”

Her co-star from the film, Nicholas Cage, also provided a tribute to the late filmmaker. “I am very saddened to hear of the passing of Norman Jewison, the sculptor of so many wonderful stories and performances,” he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“There was no one better for a young actor to have collaborated with, and I was fortunate to have benefited from his knowledge and guidance.”

The three-time Oscar nominee Jewison was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Directors Guild of America in 2010 for his work directing both light entertainment films and topical works which related to him on a personal level.

His passing was announced as “peaceful” by his publicist, Jeff Sanderson, though further details have not yet been provided.

Reflecting on his stellar career, Jewison spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2011, saying that he just wanted to be “accepted” in the industry.

He said: “I never really became as much a part of the establishment as I wanted to be. I wanted to be accepted. I wanted people to say ‘that was a great picture,’ but I never felt totally accepted — but maybe that’s good.”