The Killers announce Las Vegas residency: tickets, presale info and more

The Killers have announced details of a Las Vegas residency – and this is how to get presale tickets.

The group will perform their debut album, Hot Fuss in full at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this August.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am PST on Saturday, 27 January via Ticketmaster.

The hometown residency, which extends celebrations of the album’s 20th anniversary, is set to run from 14-30 August.

They’ll perform their 2004 breakthrough debut album in full at each show, which is one of the best selling LPs of the 2000s.

The album features singles including “Mr. Brightside”, “Somebody Told Me”, “All These Things That I’ve Done” and “Smile Like You Mean It”.

It follows up the announcement of their greatest hits Rebel Diamonds Tour, which will stop off across the UK and Ireland.

Announcing the tour, the band said: “It’s only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do! Thank you and without further ado, here we go…”

They’ll stop off for multiple arena shows in Glasgow, London, Dublin and Manchester as part of the run.

Plus this summer they’ll also headline the likes of Governors Ball and Boston Calling, among other festivals.

You can find out everything you need to know about The Killers tickets for their Las Vegas residency shows below.

How to get The Killers presale tickets

Fans signed up to their fan club ‘Victims’ will receive access to a presale from 10am PST on Wednesday, 24 January. You’ll be emailed details on how to access this using a unique link and/or code.

The sign-up page says it’s “coming soon”, so it’s not yet known if new members can sign up ahead of the presale.

Other presales taking place include a Citi Cardmember presale from 10am PST on 24 January, to access this use your Citi card to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.

Following this, a Live Nation presale and Ticketmaster presale will take place from 10am PST on Friday, 26 January.

When do tickets go on sale?

If you miss out in the presale then tickets will go on general sale at 10am PST on Saturday, 27 January via Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full schedule and ticket details below.