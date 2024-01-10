Boston Calling 2024: ticket prices, presale info and lineup

Boston Calling has announced details of its 2024 festival including the lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will return on 24-26 May with headliners The Killers, Ed Sheeran and Tyler Childers.

Tickets for Boston Calling will go on sale from 10am ET on 11 January here.

The lineup also features the likes of Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, Renée Rapp, Chappell Roan, Leon Bridgers and Young The Giant.

The festival will head to its site, Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, MA across Memorial Day Weekend.

Other names on the lineup so far include David Kushner, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Khruangbin, with more to be announced.

You can find out everything you need to know including ticket prices, presale info and more for Boston Calling 2024 below.

When do tickets go on sale?

The first release of Boston Calling tickets will take place from 10am ET on 11 January.

You can sign up to access this presale at www.bostoncalling.com/tickets. You’ll need a US mobile number to sign up and you’ll be sent a presale code to access tickets.

How much are Boston Calling tickets?

It’s been confirmed that 2024 Boston Calling weekend tickets will be priced at the following:

3-day general admission – from $360

3-day general admission+ – from $599

3-day VIP – from $1,099

3-day platinum – from $2,799

While day tickets will be priced at:

1-day general admission – from $175

1-day general admission+ – from $299

1-day VIP – from $449

1-day platinum – from $1,299

Boston Calling 2024 lineup

Friday, 24 May: Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Renée Rapp, Young The Giant, Luke Hemmings, David Kushner, Cannons, Beach Weather, Ric Wilson, Madi Diaz, Maris, Divine Sweater, Kieran Rhodes, Kei, JVK, Justin Clancy, The Wolff Sisters

Saturday, 25 May: Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Khruangbin, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Jessie Murph, d4vd, The Red Clay Strays, Tanner Usrey, Bad Rabbits, The Castellows, Motherfolk, Senseless Optimism, Toritori, Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Paper Lady, Cakeswag, Highwater Haulers

Sunday, 26 May: The Killers, Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists, Lovejoy, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Royel Otis, The Heavy Heavy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Francis of Delirium, Stefan Thev, The Thing, Fleshwater, Zola Simone, Billy Dean Thomas, Tysk Tysk, Task