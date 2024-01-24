Zendaya debuts ‘Gale Weathers’ bangs at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya has shown off her new haircut at Paris Fashion Week, and fans are all saying the same thing: her micro-bangs make her look like a classic Courteney Cox character.

The actress, singer and model wowed the red carpet at the Schiaparelli haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Monday, styling the new do with the remainder of her hair worn straight and tucked behind her ears.

Her outfit was kept simple with a high-neck, long-sleeved black top featuring knotted detailing on the arms, along with a chic black satin skirt, black fishnets and pointed pump heels.

Fans jokingly compared the new look to Courteney Cox’s role as Gale Weathers in horror classic Scream 3.

Courteney Cox Scream 3 pic.twitter.com/FgWazct1MX — Evil Stefano (@EvilStefano) January 22, 2024

“Zendaya with her Gale Weathers bangs,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a selection of crying emojis.

Another said: “I usually hate these kind of bangs but Zendaya is slaying the hell out of that wig,” while a third fan added: “Zendaya with bangs, save me. Please save me, Zendaya with bangs.”

law styling zendaya in this sci-fi-esque look when dune is releasing in march, he’s so good at his job https://t.co/XuXgOw6Ri1 — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) January 22, 2024

The same evening, she met up with Euphoria trans co-star Hunter Schafer, who plays best friend and love interest Jules in the series. Pop star Jennifer Lopez sat to the right of the pair throughout the show, wearing a white, frilly coat with draped sleeves.

Zendaya has long been seen as an LGBTQ+ ally, with her Euphoria character, Rue, sharing many on-screen moments with Jules that were game-changing for queer and trans representation.

And last year, the Spider-Man star hinted at plans to direct a romance movie starring two Black girls, noting that it would fill her with joy and “fulfil” her as an artist to give young, Black girls a coming-of-age story not rooted in trauma.

She’s spoken up for LGBTQ+ rights consistently across her career, notably correcting a reporter who asked her what she looks for in a man. “What I most look for in a person, how about that?” she answered.

Elsewhere, she’s labelled herself a trans ally. When asked by British Vogue what she believed feminism looked like, she replied that it needed to be intersectional.

“Women that look like you, women who don’t look like you, women whose experiences are different than you,” she said. “That means Black women, that means trans women, that means all women.”