Jennifer’s Body writer Diablo Cody addresses a potential sequel to the horror flick

Diablo Cody, the writer behind Jennifer’s Body, has addressed a potential sequel to the 2009 horror flick.

The horror-comedy stars Megan Fox as Jennifer Check, and Amanda Seyfried as Anita “Needy” Lesnicki, two childhood best friends in Devil’s Kettle, Minnesota.

The Karyn Kusama-directed film sees the pair heading to a gig for the town’s local indie band Low Shoulder when a tragic fire breaks out. This is where — spoiler alert — Jennifer ends up being possessed by a man-eating succubus after a human sacrifice ritual goes wrong.

Jennifer starts to kill the school’s male population, and “Needy” realises that her boyfriend, Chip Dove (played by Johnny Simmons), could be her best friend’s next target. In the end, Seyfried’s character pledges to end her killing streak.

And it’s good news for fans of the movie, as Cody confirmed her desire to make a follow-up to the nearly 15-year-old film.

In a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, the Oscar award-winner said: “Yes! I want to do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer’s Body.”

While the news will be welcomed by fans and LGBTQ+ viewers everywhere – as the film appeared to implement a queer-coded relationship between Fox and Seyfried’s characters – Cody admitted that she still needs funding to make a sequel happen.

“I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do, and that hasn’t really happened yet,” she said. “I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

She also reflected on the fact that the movie has since become a Gen-Z cult classic despite the current viewers likely being too young to watch the film on its release back in 2009.

“At first, I thought, ‘Oh, where was this audience when I needed it?’, and then I realized they were like… seven,” she quipped.

“And then some people who didn’t maybe didn’t appreciate it at the time have come around, and now I’m just like, there’s no saltiness, now I’m just happy.”

Even Fox reflected on the film’s social importance in a previous interview, saying to The Washing Post: “Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie. This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that.”