The Kid Laroi announces 2024 tour: dates, tickets and presale info

The Kid Laroi has announced details of a headline tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist has confirmed the UK and European dates on his tour, with North American shows expected to be announced soon.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The European leg of the tour will begin on 5 April in Oslo and head to the likes of Warsaw, Amsterdam, London, Manchester, Dublin and Berlin.

It’s scheduled to finish up with a headline show in Milan on 27 April.

You may like to watch

The artist teased the tour announcement on Instagram. (@thekidlaroi/Instagram)

The artist teased the tour in an Instagram story, after he posted a selfie with the caption: “tour announcement??” on 28 January.

The UK and European dates were then confirmed, with other shows also expected to be announced around the globe.

The tour will be in support of his debut album, The First Time, which was released in November 2023.

It features singles “Bleed”, “Love Again” and his collab with Jungkook and Central Cee, “Too Much”.

He’s also releasing a deluxe version of the LP in 2024, which includes upcoming single “Heaven”.

“super personal for a lot of different reasons. it’s about evolving and leaving the past behind. changing the way you once thought and perceived the world,” he said of the track.

You can check out The Kid Laroi’s tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 2 February via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place including an artist presale from 10am local time on 31 January. This is available to fans signed up the singer’s mailing list.

For information on other presales taking place, including mobile and venue presales you can check your local listing below.