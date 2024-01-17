Nicki Minaj announces extra dates on her Pink Friday 2 Tour: tickets and more
Nicki Minaj has added extra dates to her Pink Friday 2 Tour – and this is how to get tickets.
Due to huge demand for the originally announced run of shows, the rapper has extended her headline arena tour.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 19 January via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
The artist will now play extra dates in Amsterdam, Cologne, Manchester and Paris, as well as new cities confirmed, with shows in Glasgow, Stockholm and Copenhagen.
The rapper has also added a handful of extra dates across North America, with additional shows in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn and Toronto, with a brand new date for Nashville.
You may like to watch
It’ll be in support of her recently released album, Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album and sequel to her iconic debut, Pink Friday.
It features singles “FTCU”, “Super Freaky Girl”, “Last Time I Saw You” and “Red Ruby da Sleeze” as well as collaborations with Drake, J. Cole and Lil Wayne.
The LP topped the Billboard 200, becoming her third number one on the chart and breaking the record to become the female rapper with the most number-one albums.
Fans can also expect to hear tracks from her back catalogue at the upcoming tour, which marks her first in five years.
You can check out the Nicki Minaj tour schedule and ticket details for the newly announced dates below.
How to get tickets
If you’re in the UK, then tickets for the newly announced Glasgow show go on sale at 9am on 19 January via Ticketmaster.
Tickets for the extra shows in Europe go on general sale at 9am local time on 19 January, and you can find ticket links below.
For the extra North American tour dates, the presales are now live, with tickets going on general sale at 10am local time on 19 January via Ticketmaster.
Tickets are priced at £75-£132 for general admission seated and standing, £243.70 for gold circle standing and £243.70-£477.70 for VIP packages.
You can check out the tour schedule below.
Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 Tour dates
- 1 March – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets
- 3 March – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- 8 March – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets
- 10 March – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- 13 March – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- 15 March – Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds Rolling Loud California – tickets
- 18 March – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets
- 20-21 March – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- 22 March – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – tickets
- 24 March – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets
- 26 March – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – tickets
- 28 March – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – tickets
- 29 March – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- 30 March – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 1 April – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets
- 2 April – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena – tickets
- 4 April – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets
- 5 April – Hartford, CT – XL CENTER – tickets
- 8 & 10 April – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- 12 April – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center – tickets
- 13 April – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets
- 17 April – Montreal, QC, CA – Centre Bell – tickets
- 18 April – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- 20 April – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- 24-25 April – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- 27 April – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center – tickets
- 30 April – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- 1 May – Brooklyn – Barclays Center – tickets
- 2 May – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – tickets
- 9 May – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- 11 May – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- 12 May – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets
- 23 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 25 May – Manchester, Co-Op Live – tickets
- 26 May – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena – tickets
- 28 May – London, O2 Arena – tickets
- 29 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 30 May – Manchester, Co-Op Live – tickets
- 1 June – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
- 2 June – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 4-5 June – Cologne, Lanxness – tickets
- 7 June – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena – tickets
- 9 June – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets
- 11 June – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets
- 12 June – Stockholm, Tele2 Arena – tickets
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions