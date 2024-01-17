Nicki Minaj announces extra dates on her Pink Friday 2 Tour: tickets and more

Nicki Minaj has added extra dates to her Pink Friday 2 Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

Due to huge demand for the originally announced run of shows, the rapper has extended her headline arena tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 19 January via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The artist will now play extra dates in Amsterdam, Cologne, Manchester and Paris, as well as new cities confirmed, with shows in Glasgow, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

The rapper has also added a handful of extra dates across North America, with additional shows in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn and Toronto, with a brand new date for Nashville.

It’ll be in support of her recently released album, Pink Friday 2, her fifth studio album and sequel to her iconic debut, Pink Friday.

It features singles “FTCU”, “Super Freaky Girl”, “Last Time I Saw You” and “Red Ruby da Sleeze” as well as collaborations with Drake, J. Cole and Lil Wayne.

The LP topped the Billboard 200, becoming her third number one on the chart and breaking the record to become the female rapper with the most number-one albums.

Fans can also expect to hear tracks from her back catalogue at the upcoming tour, which marks her first in five years.

You can check out the Nicki Minaj tour schedule and ticket details for the newly announced dates below.

How to get tickets

If you’re in the UK, then tickets for the newly announced Glasgow show go on sale at 9am on 19 January via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the extra shows in Europe go on general sale at 9am local time on 19 January, and you can find ticket links below.

For the extra North American tour dates, the presales are now live, with tickets going on general sale at 10am local time on 19 January via Ticketmaster.

Tickets are priced at £75-£132 for general admission seated and standing, £243.70 for gold circle standing and £243.70-£477.70 for VIP packages.

You can check out the tour schedule below.

1 March – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – tickets

3 March – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets

8 March – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets

10 March – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

13 March – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets

15 March – Inglewood, CA – Hollywood Park Grounds Rolling Loud California – tickets

18 March – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets

20-21 March – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets

22 March – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – tickets

24 March – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets

26 March – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – tickets

28 March – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – tickets

29 March – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets

30 March – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets

1 April – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets

2 April – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena – tickets

4 April – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets

5 April – Hartford, CT – XL CENTER – tickets

8 & 10 April – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets

12 April – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center – tickets

13 April – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets

17 April – Montreal, QC, CA – Centre Bell – tickets

18 April – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

20 April – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets

24-25 April – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets

27 April – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center – tickets

30 April – Toronto, ON, CA – Scotiabank Arena – tickets

1 May – Brooklyn – Barclays Center – tickets

2 May – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – tickets

9 May – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets

11 May – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets

12 May – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets