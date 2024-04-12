Wireless Festival adds more acts to its 2024 lineup.

Wireless Festival has announced new artists joining its 2024 lineup at Finsbury Park – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will return to its London home across the weekend of 12-14 July, with some of the biggest names in rap, grime, R&B and more.

And now, the second wave of artists joining headliners Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and 21 Savage have been revealed.

Flo Milli, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang have been added to Friday’s lineup, which also features Minaj, Ice Spice, Future and Sean Paul.

While Valiant and Jocewavy are joining Saturday’s bill, which features Sexxy Red, J Hus and more.

The closing day of Wireless Festival – which is headlined by Doja Cat – will now feature Nemzzz, Don Toliver and Rich Amiri on its lineup.

You may like to watch

Plus, according to the Wireless website, a number of acts are still “to be announced” for each day of the festival, so watch this space.

You can find out everything you need to know about Wireless Festival tickets including prices and presale info below.

How to get Wireless Festival tickets

Ice Spice is on the 2024 Wireless Festival lineup. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Tickets for Wireless Festival 2024 are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

There’s three-day weekend tickets, two-day weekend tickets and day tickets available. Plus you can get payment plan tickets, which allows you to pay the ticket across a number of months.

How much are Wireless Festival tickets?

Prices for tickets range from £94.60 up to £259.25 depending on the package and how many days you wish to attend.

You can find out the breakdown for ticket prices below:

Three-day weekend ticket £258.25

Two-day weekend ticket – £175.50

Friday day ticket – £94.60

Saturday day ticket – £94.60

Sunday day ticket – £94.60

Plus a number of VIP upgrades are also available.

Who’s on the lineup?

Nicki Minaj will headline the Friday night of Wireless Festival 2024. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

It’s been confirmed that Nicki Minaj will headline the Friday of the festival, 21 Savage on Saturday and Doja Cat on Sunday.

This is the full lineup so far: