Shakira has announced details of a North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer confirmed plans for a world tour, which will kick off with dates across the US and Canada in late 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 22 April via Ticketmaster.

She appeared as a surprise guest during Bizarrap’s set at Coachella on the Sahara Stage on Friday (April 12), revealing details of a tour.

“Thank you for inviting me, Bizarrap,” she said during the set. “To be honest, it is amazing to be here with this crowd and with you, who’s my friend and colleague. Today, I cannot contain myself, I have to tell you something”.

“Biza, I am going on tour. I am finally going on tour! Starting here this November, this year in this city. I can’t wait. I couldn’t ask for more. Thank you,” the singer added.

She’s now confirmed the first leg of the tour, which begins on 2 November in Palm Desert, before heading to Phoenix, Inglewood, Dallas and Miami.

Other shows include Washington, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, and it finishes up in Detroit on 15 December.

It’ll be in support of her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran which was released last month and features collaborations with Cardi B and Bizarrap.

Fans can also expect to hear hits from her back catalogue including “Whenever Wherever”, “She Wolf”, “Hips Don’t Lie”, “TQG” and more.

Ahead of Shakira tickets going on sale this month, you can find out the full tour schedule and presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 22 April via Ticketmaster.

The presales begin from 10am local time on 17 April. This includes the Citi cardmember presale and you’ll need to use your card during check out.

A fan presale takes place from 10am local time on 19 April. To access this sign up to the singer’s mailing list at www.shakira.com/wolfpack. You’ll be emailed details with a unique link/code.

Other presales taking place include Spotify and Live Nation and you can check your local listing below for more details.