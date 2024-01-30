Longitude Festival 2024 announces lineup and ticket details.

Longitude Festival has announced details of its lineup and tickets for the 2024 edition.

The festival will return to Dublin’s Marlay Park from 29-30 June with headliners Doja Cat, Central Cee, Becky Hill and 21 Savage.

Longitude Festival 2024 tickets will go on general sale from 12pm on 1 February via Ticketmaster.

In addition to the four headliners, DJs Belters Only, blk., Joel Corry and Sonny Fodera, rap trio D-Block Europe, dance-pop singer Jazzy, and viral sensation Kenya Grace have also been confirmed to perform at the festival.

While the festival promises more names to be announced in the run-up to the event.

Central Cee and Becky Hill will top the bill on Saturday, while Doja Cat and 21 Savage will headline the Sunday of Longitude.

It follows up a number of European festival slots for Doja Cat, who will also appear at Wireless in London and Roskilde in Denmark.

You can check out the full lineup so far and ticket info for Longitude Festival 2024 below.

How to get Longitude Festival tickets

Those who have previously attended Longitude Festival will receive access to a presale from 30 January. Check your email that you used to purchase past tickets for more information.

A second presale takes place from 12pm on 31 January and you can sign up on the official Longitude website. You’ll be emailed details at 11am with a presale link to access tickets.

The general sale then takes place from 12pm on 1 February via Ticketmaster.

You can buy day tickets and weekend tickets, as well as VIP versions of both.

Who’s on the lineup?

The festival has announced a host of names for its 2024 edition, with more to be revealed in the coming months, as well as day splits.

Saturday – Central Cee / Becky Hill

Sunday – Doja Cat / 21 Savage

day tbc – Belters Only / blk. / D-Block Europe / Joel Corry / Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / Kenya Grace

Where is Longitude Festival?

The event takes place at Dublin’s Marlay Park.

You can plan your trip using the guide on the Longitude Festival website.