Justin Timberlake ticket prices revealed for his 2024 tour dates.

Justin Timberlake recently announced details of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer has confirmed details of the first leg of the world tour in North America, which will take place across spring and summer.

He’ll kick off the run in Vancouver on 29 April and head to the likes of Las Vegas, Inglewood, Austin, Chicago and Miami.

Timberlake will also headline a show at Madison Square Garden on 25 June before finishing up in Lexington on 9 July.

It’ll be in support of his forthcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which features recently released single “Selfish”.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this week, with a number of presales taking place ahead of the general sale.

You may like to watch

You can find out everything we know so far including ticket prices, seating plan info and more for Justin Timberlake’s tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Justin Timberlake ticket prices?

The tour will be fully seated, including floor seats and tiered seating. There is one small standing section which can be accessed with VIP tickets. They’re priced around the $875-$1,800 mark depending on venue.

It’s been confirmed that standard tickets will range between $75 and $800 via Ticketmaster.

Floor and lower tier seats are around the $350 mark, while upper tier tickets are around the $80-$200 mark.

This is the seating plan for Justin Timberlake’s tour, which is fully seated with a VIP standing section. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week and you can find out more here.

The singer has confirmed leg one of the world tour, which will take place across North America in spring and summer.