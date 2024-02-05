Stray Kids ticket prices revealed for their BST Hyde Park show.

Stray Kids recently announced details of a BST Hyde Park show – and these are the ticket prices.

The K-pop stars will headline the festival in a UK exclusive for 2024 on 14 July.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale from 10am on 12 February via Ticketmaster, and you can find out more about tickets prices below.

They’ll perform their biggest show to date this summer at the Hyde Park festival, performing tracks from their back catalogue.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “MIROH”, “God’s Menu”, “Back Door” and “Hellevator” during their headline set.

Stray Kids join previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli, who performs on 5 July and Robbie Williams, who will headline on 6 July.

More names will be announced for BST Hyde Park in the coming months, including support acts, and until then you can find out more about Stray Kids’ headline show below.

This includes the all-important ticket prices as well as key on-sale dates and times.

What are the Stray Kids ticket prices?

Ahead of the general sale it’s been confirmed that Stray Kids tickets for their show at BST Hyde Park will cost the following:

General admission standing – £101.15

Primary entry – £111.85

Gold circle – £219.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – £274.95

Diamond VIP experience – £324.95

The ALL.COM VIP terrace – £324.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway – £449.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP experience – £449.95

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP terrace – £449.95

The BST Hyde Park map for the Stray Kids show. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

The American Express presale is currently taking place via Ticketmaster. This is available to American Express cardholders, which you’ll need to use to make your payment.

The BST Hyde Park presale will then go live at 10am GMT on Friday, 9 February. This is available to those on the BST Hyde Park mailing list, so sign up now on the website before 9:59pm GMT on Thursday, 8 February to receive access. You’ll then be emailed details on how to access tickets.

The general sale will then take place from 10am on Monday, 12 February via Ticketmaster.