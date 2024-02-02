Ariana Grande shared a glimpse into the preview for her upcoming album Eternal Sunshine, which is due to be released on 8 March.

Taking to Instagram on 1 February with a behind-the-scenes video, the singer shared that was “emotional” as she played some of the soon-to-be-released tracks for her team at Republic Records for the first time.

“I wanted to involve my team, everyone at Republic, as soon as possible because things are just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do. You know how I am and you know how these things go,” Grande told the staff at the record label in the clip, which appeared to filmed last year.

“I’m nervous! I wanted to share with you that this is kind of a concept album because it’s all different heightened pieces of the same story of the same experience,” the Wicked actor explained, as she started to get teary-eyed. “I’m, like, weirdly emotional.”

Grande then gave some context for her feelings, explaining that she’s been “doing this for you guys for 10 years, 12 years”. She then turned around and hyped herself up, saying: “F**king pull it together, b*tch.”

The 30-year-old said that her album name Eternal Sunshine was a “working” title at the time, explaining that some of its tracks “are really vulnerable”. Meanwhile, others see her “playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes, and having fun with that”, much like her latest single, yes, and?

The undeniable house-dance track appears to draw inspiration from Madonna’s Vogue, especially with the spoken word part which addresses the negative public reception of her appearance, and her alleged relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The Grammy winner said she began creating the album “as soon as the strike started,” suggesting that album creation started during the actors’ strike last year, which impacted Wicked.

She worked with writer/producer Max Martin — who has collaborated with Taylor Swift on three of her albums — for a couple of weeks and also spent time on her own in the studio.

Grande said in the clip that she would play nine songs for the staff, but she planned to include 13 tracks on the upcoming album.