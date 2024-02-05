Taylor Swift announced at the 2024 Grammys during her acceptance speech that she will soon be releasing a new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old singer dropped the news on 4 February while picking up her 13th Grammy (Swifties will realise the significance of the number) for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2023 album Midnights.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift said of the upcoming album, which is due for release on 19 April.

All's fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19



📷: Beth Garrabrant

Swift then uploaded the cover to X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of what appeared to be lyrics, which read: “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, / tick, / tick, / of love bombs, / my veins of pitch black ink.

“All’s fair in love and poetry…”, the written passage continued.

The image was then mysteriously signed with: “The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department”.

The 11th studio album was announced in much the same way as her previous album, Midnights, which the star revealed whilst receiving an award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift was nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including her win for Best Pop Vocal Album. If she wins Album of the Year, she will become the first artist to win the award four times. She currently holds the title for three – awarded for Folklore (2020), 1989 (2014) and Fearless (2008) – alongside icons Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

Elsewhere at the awards this year, Swift appeared to shut down the Olivia Rodrigo feud rumours by dancing during her performance of Vampire.

Rodrigo took to the Grammys stage on 4 February to perform her hit song, whilst Swift was in the crowd. The pop superstar was spotted singing and dancing along to the fellow singer’s set.