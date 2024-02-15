Olivia Colman effortlessly explains why ‘c*nt’ is her favourite swear word

The mother of the nation, Olivia Colman, has explained why ‘c*nt’ is her favourite swear word, and invoked Chaucer in the process.

The Heartstopper star was appearing at the UK premiere of her most recent film, Wicked Little Letters, (13 February), when she was asked by Studiocanal UK what her favourite expletive was – and she had a suitably iconic answer.

“Am I allowed to say?” the Favourite actor checked, before looking the reporter dead in the eye, and giving an affirmative: “C*nt”. Explaining further, she added: “It’s the best one.”

To qualify her choice, she added that the word is actually steeped in literary history, invoking legendary English poet Geoffrey Chaucer; “Chaucer wrote it down, so anyone that’s a little bit precious about it… it’s very cultured.”

Who’s feeling cunty? Olivia Colman’s favourite swear word is revealed 🤬: pic.twitter.com/r4kUeRMEkn — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) February 13, 2024

The viral clip has inspired what can only be described as an Olivia-Colman-centric c*nt-naissance.

A separate clip of the Oscar winner in an interview with All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott has also made a resurgence; in the video, the pair can be seen drinking every time one of them drops the c-bomb – which, as it turns out, is a lot.

Originating from a 2021 episode of Dermot O’Leary’s Audible podcast People, Just People, the snippet features giggles and expletives galore.

“Drink every time you say…,” says Colman, to which Scott answers: “C*nt,” which sees the pair erupt in laughter.

“I think this might be the best day I’ve had in my whole year,” Colman says between the gin and swearing.

everything feels better when i remember this video of olivia colman and andrew scott drinking everytime they say CuNt pic.twitter.com/Lft9WtgPHd — erika 🍉 olivia colman's version (@oliviascolmans) July 8, 2022

And, to top it all off, a clip of Colman yelling the word off screen during a particularly iconic Fleabag scene has put the proof in the pudding that “c*nt” really has always been her favourite swear word.

feeling exactly like olivia colman screaming cunt in fleabag pic.twitter.com/FAPhc3cZES — erika 🍉 olivia colman's version (@oliviascolmans) June 13, 2022

Wicked Little Letters is a black comedy based on a true story, co-starring Jessie Buckley and Anjana Vasan. Its official plot reads:

“A series of obscene letters begin to target Edith (Colman) and others, with suspicion falling upon Rose. As the outrageous letters continue to escalate, Rose risks losing both her freedom and custody of her daughter. Police Officer Gladys Moss is determined to find the real culprit, and along with a group of other women, seeks to solve this perplexing mystery.”

Wicked Little Letters is in cinemas 23 February, 2024.