Why isn’t Olivia Colman in Heartstopper season 3?

Heartstopper season 3 is on the horizon, but Olivia Colman will be sadly missing for this one reason.

The 50-year-old actor played main character Nick Nelson’s mum, Sarah Nelson, in seasons one and two of Alice Oseman’s beloved Netflix queer teen drama.

Heartstopper tells the story of Charlie (Joe Locke), an openly gay teenager who develops feelings for Nick (Kit Connor), a rugby player at his school. Colman plays Nick’s loving, sympathetic mum.

Olivia Colman was part of a deeply emotional moment when her son came out as bisexual to her. Her sweet reaction of total acceptance was one of the season’s most important moments.

However, Colman won’t be returning for season three due to a scheduling conflict.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that,” she explained to Forbes.

“I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

After the news broke, Patrick Walters, an executive producer on Heartstopper wrote on X to confirm Colman’s exit.

“We really tried, but it wasn’t meant to be this season,” Walters noted.

we really tried, but it wasn’t meant to be this season. what initially turned out to be disappointing news ended up leaving space for something different, but equally special- the feels will still be there dw 🍂🫶💕 — Patrick Walters (@patwalterstv) March 28, 2024

“What initially turned out to be disappointing news ended up leaving space for something different, but equally special – the feels will still be there, [don’t worry].”

Though Colman was unable to participate in season 3, she hasn’t completely ruled out her eventual return to Heartstopper.

Colman said that she would be interested in a spin-off show focussing on her and her relationship with Nick.

“As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it, yeah,” she said.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke also spoke exclusively to PinkNews about the trials and tribulations of filming a “more adult” series of the much-loved show.

“It was, at moments, taxing,” Connor admitted. “It was just a lot of big things, physically, that were happening. Shooting summery scenes in the winter can take a toll on the body at times.”

“There were points where we were knackered and going through the motions. But it was a really lovely season to shoot – especially episode four, that was amazing. It’s my favourite episode of Heartstopper ever.”

In the forthcoming season, Charlie is set to endure a heart-wrenching struggle with an eating disorder alongside the famous “I love you” shower scene.

Elsewhere, Yasmin Finney’s Elle and William Gao’s Tao confront the difficulties of gender dysphoria during sex, and Charlie wants to tell Nick that he loves him.

Season 3 of Heartstopper will come out on Netflix at 12AM PT (Pacific Time), which is 8AM in the UK: Thursday morning, to be precise.