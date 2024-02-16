Michigan Republican representative Josh Schriver has been stripped of staff and his place on a legislative committee after sharing a social media post pushing a racist conspiracy theory.

Last week, Schriver took to X/Twitter to repost a meme first shared by anti-LGBTQ+ and hard-line right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. The image featured a world map largely populated by Black figures, with small groups of white figures clustered in northern America, northern Europe and southern Australia.

Text overlaid on the inaccurate image reads “The great replacement” and Schriver’s repost of it is still live on his page.

The Great Replacement Theory is inherently white supremacist and antisemitic. Its narrative claims rich Jews want to “replace” white Americans and westerners with immigrants of colours, especially Black people and Muslims.

Just saying the white supremacist fear mongering part, and leaving out all of the fluff? I guess, thanks for telling us who you are in your heart? — Joe F Spaulding 🦉 (@beyond_process) February 6, 2024

Democrat Michigan House speaker Joe Tate has condemned Schriver’s post, branding it “blatantly racist… deplorable,” and a “false theory”. He said it put Schriver’s “ignorance on full display” and “proliferat[ed] obvious hate”.

And on Monday (12 February), Tate stripped Schriver of his seats on the committees for natural resources, environment, tourism and outdoor recreation and removed his sole office staff member and the $132,000 (£105,000) office budget. Schriver will, however, still be allowed to vote.

“I will not allow the Michigan House of Representatives to be a forum for the proliferation of racist, hateful and bigoted speech,” Tate said.

“Representative Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardises the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others.”

Following the backlash, Schriver denied that he is racist on X/Twitter. He posted that “White erasure is wrong. This isn’t controversial.”

You were talking about Michigan, in multiple tweets, which is 74% white, and 6% Latino, and you were implying the 74% was getting replaced by the 6%.



Everything you are trying to claim is a white supremacist lie, and @RepMattHall now shares in owning it all with you. — Joe F Spaulding 🦉 (@beyond_process) February 14, 2024

I don't think retweeting @JackPosobiec was racist.



Especially since I'm not (and never have been) a racist. So I cannot offer a fake political apology for views I don't hold.



I'm a Child of God. I'm a Christian. Humans of all races are united under a universal invitation to… — Rep. Josh Schriver (@repjoshschriver) February 12, 2024

Showing a little effort to change this statistic may help pic.twitter.com/keRfdZxeN2 — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX) February 15, 2024

On Thursday (15 February), Schriver responded to Tate’s condemnation, writing that if he was offended by “his interpretation” of it, he should have asked for clarification.

“He still won’t talk man-to-man unless I initiate. Polit-icky,” Schriver added.

According to The Guardian, some Republican legislators came to Schriver’s defence, with Matt Maddock describing him as a “great man without a racist bone in his body” and labelling the punishment “woke”.

But at least two others condemned their fellow local Republican. Representative Donni Steele insisted that lawmakers must speak out “against hate whenever it rears its ugly head”, and senator John Damoose said: “Such ideas truly have no place in our politics or our culture. By now, our nation should know better.”