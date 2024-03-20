Heartstopper season three will land on Netflix in October, the streaming service has confirmed.

In a short clip shared on social media, Heartstopper star Kit Connor, who plays doe-eyed bisexual rugby lady Nick Nelson, revealed that the “steamy” season three will be all about “sexual tension”.

In the video, Connor and his co-star and on-screen lover Joe Locke are filming episode eight – potentially the final episode of season three – at a funfair.

“Nick and Charlie, they’ve started to get a bit more steamy,” Connor shared. “We are about to have a great time.”

He added: “The tension is high. Sexual tension. Love. We’re all there.”

Cue the leaves... 🍂🍂🍂



Heartstopper Season 3 comes to Netflix this October!!!

Elsewhere in the brief preview, William Gao, who plays Tao Xu, disclosed that his character is “beginning to figure out what he loves to do and what his hobbies are” and is “finding a passion for something that he begins to really love”.

And Jenny Walser, who stars as Charlie Spring’s sister Tori, revealed that her character will be making more of an appearance in season three.

“This season we get to see a little bit more of Tori and how what Charlie has been going through has affected her. She also makes a new friend,” Walser teased.

Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series, season three is expected to feature Charlie dealing with an eating disorder, while Tori will begin dating newcomer Michael Holden (played by Darragh Hand).

Meanwhile, Charlie and Nick are expected to start taking their relationship to the next level, or the next base, according to Oseman’s recently-released Volume 5 book.

The new season will also reportedly star Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey and Mission Impossible actress Hayley Atwell.

Joe Locke as Charlie and Kit Connor as Nick in Heartstopper on Netflix. (Netflix)

Doctor Who star Yasmin Finney, who plays trans schoolgirl and Tao’s girlfriend Elle Argent, shared that the positive fan reaction to season two, which was released in August, “boosted all of our confidence” in creating the third season.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Oseman said that season three will be “more mature” than the previous two seasons.

“Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through season three,” Oseman said.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up.

“Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Unsurprisingly, Heartstopper fans are positively losing their mind at the brief teaser, and at the fact they now have a solid release date.

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO WAIT TILL OCTOBER ????????? https://t.co/6pNFifstxJ — jo loves tzp (@coloursofacd) March 20, 2024

OKAY OCTOBER I WILL 100% TAKE THAT WOO https://t.co/idNtMONcLA — Maisie | FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@goldennels0n) March 20, 2024

“more steamy” KIT SEBASTIAN CONNOR WHEN I CATCH YOU https://t.co/gplHPj6ekS — emmy 🌷 (@emoollinii) March 20, 2024

Heartstopper seasons one and two are streaming now on Netflix. Season three arrives in October 2024.