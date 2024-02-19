Former UFC star Michael Bisping caught making homophobic remark live on air

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Michael Bisping has been caught on camera making a homophobic remark.

On Sunday (18 February), the 44-year-old sports pundit was caught out live on camera during the UFC 298, where he worked as an analyst.

The former middleweight champion appeared to be unaware the broadcast remained live after he had given a promotional spiel ahead of the title fight between Aussie Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, which saw Topuria reign supreme.

He said: “What a guy. What a night. UFC 298. Anaheim California. Certainly one for the books,” before a long pause.

Seemingly unaware he was still on air, Bisping then added, seemingly about his own prior comments: “What a guy? That’s f***ing gay”.

Social media users have condemned Bisping and called on ESPN to cancel him from further UFC broadcasts, according to multiple reports.

Some questioned how the jibe was allowed to air, while others sadly seemed entertained despite the offensive language.

Bisping’s comment follows UFC CEO and president Dana White defending Sean Strickland after the fighter faced backlash for recent anti-LGBTQ+ comments.

Strickland sparked controversy when he launched into an anti-LGBTQ+ rampage in the build-up to his fight against Dricus Du Plessis last month, which he ultimately lost.

Following calls for Strickland to face some sort of punishment for the comments, the UFC’s president Dana White made it clear he has no such plans.

PinkNews has contacted ESPN for comment.