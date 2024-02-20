Peso Pluma announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and more
Peso Pluma has announced details of a North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The singer will headline an arena tour across the US and Canada throughout 2024.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 23 February via Ticketmaster.
The tour kicks off with a festival set at Suenos Festival in Chicago before heading to arenas in the likes of Detroit, Montreal, Philadelphia and Toronto.
The New York City stop will see the singer co-headline day three of the Governors Ball with SZA, while another festival slot includes Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito, Mexico.
Other dates planned for the summer and into October include Miami, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Chicago.
Fans can expect to hear material from his three studio albums, including 2023’s Génesis.
The LP, released in June 2023, features singles “PRC”, “Bye”, “Tulum” and “Lady Gaga” and won the Grammy Award for Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano).
More recently he released standalone single “A Tu Manera” and “LaIntencion” as well as a collab with Kali Uchis.
You can check out Peso Pluma’s full tour schedule for 2024 below, as well as ticket details including presale info.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 12pm local time on 23 February via Ticketmaster.
Ticket presales begin from 12pm local time on 21 February. This will be the Citi cardmember presale, and you can access this by using your Citi card during checkout.
The next presales will take place from 12pm on 22 February. These are the Ticketmaster, Live Nation and venue presale as well as those purchasing VIP tickets.
You can check your local listing below for more details.
Peso Pluma tour dates
- May 26, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Suenos Festival – tickets
- May 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center – tickets
- May 30, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – tickets
- May 31, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – tickets
- June 1, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- June 3, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- June 4, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – tickets
- June 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- June 9, 2024 – New York, NY – Governor’s Ball – tickets
- June 10, 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets
- June 12, 2024 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum – tickets
- June 21, 2024 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – tickets
- June 23, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – tickets
- June 26, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – tickets
- June 28, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- June 30, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena – tickets
- July 17, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – tickets
- July 19, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets
- July 23, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Arena – tickets
- July 26, 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- July 30, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets
- July 31, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- August 3, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center – tickets
- August 5, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – tickets
- August 6, 2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center – tickets
- August 9, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- August 10, 2024 – Rosarito, MX – Baja Beach Fest – tickets
- August 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – tickets
- August 13, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – tickets
- August 16, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- August 27, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets
- August 28, 2024 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center – tickets
- September 3, 2024 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena – tickets
- September 7, 2024 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State – tickets
- September 17, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena – tickets
- September 12, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets
- September 23, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- October 6, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- October 9, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – tickets
- October 11, 2024 – Montville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena – tickets
