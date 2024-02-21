Carol star (and every lesbian’s favourite actress) Cate Blanchett sports fire-red hair and an ass-whooping attitude in the first look at her new film Borderlands.

The 54-year-old Tár actress plays leading lady Lilith in the new action comedy film, which is set for release in August.

Based on the Borderlands video game franchise and helmed by Cabin Fever director Eli Roth, the movie follows Blanchett’s notorious outlaw Lilith as she voyages back to her home planet Pandora in search of the missing daughter of Atlas (Édgar Ramírez).

While on her mission, Lilith finds an alliance with a team of outcasts, including Roman (Kevin Hart), a former soldier on the lookout for redemption, pre-teen demolitionist Tiny Tina (Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt), Tina’s hunky protector Krieg (boxer Florian Munteanu), spunky scientist Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and know-it-all robot, Claptrap (Jack Black).

Together, the improbable team of heroes have to take on the monsters and aliens of the post-apocalyptic Pandora world, to save not only the missing girl, but potentially, the universe.

Yesterday (20 February) the first poster and teaser trailer for the action film was released, showing the star-studded cast in combat gear and looking ready to to take on the world.

Most notably, Blanchett – who has become something of a sapphic icon in recent years, due in part to her taking on several lesbian roles in films including Tár and Carol – serves some serious charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent (read: c**t) in the new promotional material.

Decked out in leathers and denim, the Oscar winner looks like Kim Possible come to life. The biggest transformation though, is her hair; gone is her signature blonde, and in is a choppy, fiery red bob. In short: she looks stunning.

In the brief teaser trailer, Blanchett is seen quipping about how much she “hates this planet”, and sliding along the floor while intensely firing a gun.

Considering the premise of the looter shooter Borderlands game is to kill baddies and get rewards for it, it’s likely we’ll be seeing a lot more of Cate Blanchett brandishing a weapon.

On social media, Blanchett’s fans are fawning over her new look and fierce, arm-wielding capabilities.

“Cate Blanchett is physically incapable of not giving off ‘i’m going to step on you’ energy,” one fan declared, while a second added: “Every six years or so, she takes the c**tiest role possible and serves in a way that no one has before.”

The way Cate Blanchett can perfectly morph into any character that she plays needs to be closely studied.

“I really don’t give a f**k if this sucks, I only care that they put a gun and vendetta back into Cate Blanchett’s perfect hands,” a third admitted.

“Cate Blanchett is one of the greatest living actresses of all time and she knows how to have fun. That’s why I love Cate,” a fourth shared.

Borderlands is out in cinemas on 9 August 2024.