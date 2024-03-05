Heartstopper fans go wild as Bradley Riches enters Celebrity Big Brother house

Heartstopper star Bradley Riches has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, and fans of the Netflix series are already declaring him as their winner.

The first episode of the reality series, which began on ITV1 last night (4 March), six years after it last aired on Channel 5, saw actor Bradley Riches become the 11th celebrity to walk into the house.

In doing so, the 22-year-old has confined himself to three weeks under the watchful eye of Big Brother, with his every move filmed and broadcast nightly to the British public.

Other famous faces on the 12-person line-up include former The X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and gay Ibiza Weekender star David Potts. TV legend Sharon Osbourne will also stay in the house for a week, as a “lodger”.

After being introduced by the Celebrity Big Brother hosts, mother AJ Odudu and gay pin-up Will Best, Riches, who is gay and autistic, explained in his video tape that he wanted to give “positive representation” by appearing on the show.

“Heartstopper is an LGBTQ+ drama that is based on a graphic novel,” he said.

You may like to watch

Riches played student James McEwan in season two of Alice Oseman’s sweet queer Netflix drama. His main storyline was having a crush on Charlie Spring’s (Joe Locke) friend Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan).

TV newcomer Bradley Riches plays James McEwan in Heartstopper season 2. (Netflix)

However, the bookworm wasn’t interested in James, and later in the season realised that he is asexual.

In addition to LGBTQ+ representation, Riches said he wanted to show that being neurodivergent is “cool”.

“I was diagnosed with autism when I was nine-years-old so growing up I felt like an alien,” he shared.

“I didn’t know where I placed in the world. I think being different is very cool. It’s taken me a long time to realise that and I just want to inspire people and give people that positive representation.”

Speaking about whether he’s likely to be a party animal or a party pooper during his stay in the house, Riches added: “I love a party and I love a bit of prosecco sometimes so I think i’ll be up ‘til a good amount of time – 2am max.

“I think me and Big Brother are going to hit it off straight away. Well, I hope so anyway.”

Rumours of Riches’ involvement in the show began swirling last week following a report in The Sun, and fans soon became convinced that he’d been cast after noticing that he had been hanging out with Big Brother 2023 winner Jordan Sangha, and his fellow contestant and boyfriend Henry Southan.

Asked by Odudu and Best whether the couple had given him any advice, Riches responded: “Be myself, that’s all I can do.”

my man bradley riches on big brother ?;?4??4? 😭 — jo (@eurydjces) March 4, 2024

Bradley Riches is such an advocate for widening opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent people, and the LGBTQ+ community, and him being in #CBBUK will help everyone understand why I keep saying that working on a book with him has been such a rewarding experience. — James A Lyons (@JALwrites) March 4, 2024

Bradley Riches my winner 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 #CelebrityBigBrother — georgia (@gdenh13) March 4, 2024

Bradley Riches wearing noise reducing earplugs when going into the house is so amazing to see as another autistic adult who often needs to wear them when out and about. We really need to normalise it more and this is such a fantastic step towards that 🥰🫶#CBBUK — Chloe📚 (@yourschloex) March 4, 2024

He also confirmed that he would not become embroiled in a love triangle like Sangha did during his time on the show – with Henry and gay geriatric doctor Matty – as he has “got a boyfriend”.

Just one episode into the series, and Heartstopper fans already think Bradley Riches will take the win.

I already love Bradley Riches. Fellow autistic! #CBBUK — Katie 🌈 | 24 (@EveSukiEE) March 4, 2024

#CBBUK Mr Bradley Riches has fed me nothing but lies and propaganda pic.twitter.com/3h17K6nPhw — Ash Self (@Riversof_shadow) March 4, 2024

BRADLEY RICHES ON BIG BROTHER QUEER AUTISTIC PEOPLE WE LOVE YOU!!!!! — arlie (@sprjngbags) March 4, 2024

i had no idea Bradley Riches was autistic! as a fellow autistic queer that makes me very happy. i am rooting for him!! <3 #CBBUK — Ak – FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@realgwencooper) March 4, 2024

Alongside his role in Heartstopper, Bradley Riches has released “A” Different Kind Of Superpower, a children’s book on living with autism. He will also star in the upcoming second season of BBC’s queer horror comedy, Wreck.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.