Police in Australia have launched an investigation after former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and his partner, Luke Davies, were reported missing.

New South Wales police said they have said they have “grave concerns” for Baird, 26, and 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant Davies after blood was reportedly found on possessions at a property in a Sydney suburb, The Guardian reported.

Both men were reportedly last seen in Paddington on Monday (19 February).

“Following inquiries, detectives are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation,” the police said in a statement on Thursday (22 February).

Bloody possessions belonging to both men were found in a skip in the suburb of Cronulla on Wednesday (21 February), and officers subsequently found blood when searching Baird’s home in nearby upmarket Paddington.

A crime scene was reportedly established at Baird’s home, however police said it was too early to tell whether either of the men had been involved in foul play.

Detective superintendent Jodi Radmore told reporters: “We believe from the crime scene at Paddington, and from [a] property that was located at Cronulla, that there has been some sort of incident that has more than likely occurred at the Paddington address, and that has given us grave concerns for one, possibly both, of their safety.

“If any of their friends know their whereabouts, please contact us so we can speak to that person or to them.

“If Jesse is seeing this, we’d ask him to contact us, as well as anyone who might know the whereabouts of Jesse.”

Members of the public have been asked to contact either Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers if they have any relevant information.