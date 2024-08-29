Joe Locke jokes he’s ‘bitter’ at not being asked to be Drag Race judge

Joe Locke has revealed that it’s his dream to be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Speaking in a new snippet from the upcoming Heartstopper: The Official Podcast, hosted by Drag Race UK vs The World winner Tia Kofi, Locke joked about being “bitter” that he had yet to be asked to appear on an episode.

Locke’s Heartstopper co-star Yasmin Finney was a Drag Race UK guest judge last year.

In the podcast clip, Locke, who plays Charlie Spring in the Netnetflix hit, told Tia that he has been trying to bag a slot for “over two years now”, adding jokingly: “No one has hit me up about it, so I’m pretty bitter about it.”

Tia suggested that Locke’s background would make him the perfect addition to the judging panel during an acting challenge.

“OK yeah, that would be fun,” he replied, but admitted that his top choice would be to judge a Snatch Game.

The Snatch Game involves the queens choosing a celebrity to impersonate and, in a format similar to legendary British gameshow Blankety Blank, give improvised answers to questions read out by RuPaul. At the end, the funniest queen wins.

Famous faces from Adele to Margaret Thatcher, and Jojo Siwa to RuPaul herself have all been impersonated.

Asked who they would mimic, Locke’s co-star, and on-screen boyfriend, Kit Connor was quick to declare – with a somewhat questionable imitation – that he would choose Cher.

“On season two, that was all we did all day, go: ‘I’m Cher, b*tch’,” Connor said. Based on his short impression alone, we predict a “sashay away” in his future.

The guest judges for season six of Drag Race UK have been announced. While Locke’s dream still hasn’t been fulfilled, the line-up includes TV host AJ Odudu, Steps star Claire Richards and singer Mabel.

Speaking more generally about which TV shows they would like to star in next, Connor had a perfect, if unattainable, answer.

“Fleabag. I feel like it would be really fun. I know it’s never gonna come back,” he said. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit comedy drama aired for the final time in 2019.

The podcast clip ended before Locke can reveal he’d be up for, other than Drag Race UK of course.

Heartstopper: The Official Podcast will officially begin on Monday (2 September) and will kick off with the full episode featuring Locke and Connor.

Other episodes will drop every Monday, before season three of Heartstopper begins on 3 October and will be available to stream wherever you get your podcasts.

