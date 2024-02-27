Pink announces extra dates on her 2024 Summer Carnival tour: tickets, presale and more

Pink has announced extra shows on the North American leg of her Summer Carnival Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon has added extra tour dates in a number of cities as part of her stadium run following huge demand.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 1 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The new shows include extra dates in Detroit, Saint Paul and Raleigh after tickets were snapped up for the originally announced shows.

The singer will also headline new dates in Sioux Falls on 21 October, Milwaukee on 23 October and Birmingham on 16 November as part of the run.

The North American leg kicks off on 10 August in St Louis and finishes up on 23 November in Miami.

She’s currently performing across Australia ahead of her UK and European stadium tour.

The show sees her perform hits including “Raise Your Glass”, “Try”, “Just Give Me a Reason”, “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” and “So What” to name a few.

During her 2023 US leg of the tour, Pink made headlines after pledging to give out banned books at her Florida gigs in an act of protest against lawmakers’ attempts to stifle free speech and LGBTQ+ stories.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” she explained.

You can check out her full tour North American tour schedule and Pink tickets details, including presale info below.

How to get Pink tickets

A number of presales are taking place this week include a VIP packages and Verizon Up presale for fans with a code. This will launch from 10am local time on 27 February.

A Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am local time on 29 February. To access these sign up or sign into your account.

Venue presales are also taking place and you can check your local listing below for more details.

They’re priced between $75-$349 for standard tickets.