Album producer accuses Diddy of sexual assault and forcing him to sleep with sex workers

Music producer Rodney Jones has accused rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

In a lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court Monday (26 February), Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer and videographer for the music mogul, alleged that Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him while they worked together between September 2022 and November 2023.

Jones claimed Combs “forcibly touched and attempted and/or threatened to touch [Jones’] intimate areas and/or touched [Jones] with his own intimate body parts”, according to court documents seen by USA Today.

He also accused the star of forcing him to solicit sex workers and engage in unwelcomed sexual acts with them for the “rapper’s “pleasure”.

However, Combs’ lawyer, Shawn Holley, said of Jones’ accusations: “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

The lawsuit described other unwanted behaviour Jones claimed to have suffered, including being the “victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorised gropings and touching of his anus by Mr Combs”.

Jones further alleged that the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper provided “laced alcoholic beverages to minors and sex workers”.

He claimed that he was possibly drugged, after he woke up naked and dizzy in bed with Combs and two sex workers, NBC News reported.

The new sexual assault claims are the latest in a string of lawsuits filed against the hip-hop music mogul in recent months.

In November, R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura settled a legal case one day after she accused Combs of rape and sex trafficking. Two other women, Liza Gardner and Joi Dickerson-Neal, then alleged that he sexually assaulted them. A third allegation, filed in December, stemmed from a woman who claimed she was raped and sex trafficked by Combs in 2003. At the time, she was 17 and Combs was 34.

All three cases are still pending.

Combs, previously known as Puff Daddy, has denied all the allegations against him. “Enough is enough,” he said. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”