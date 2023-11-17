Rap artist and record producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of rape and sex trafficking by his ex-girlfriend.

Singer and songwriter, Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, said she was allegedly trapped in a cycle of abuse and violence while dating Combs from 2007 to 2018.

You may like to watch

In court documents, the R&B singer accused Combs of physical and sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Thursday (16 November).

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story,” Ventura said in a statement.

The lawsuit accuses the musician of being a “serial domestic abuser” who would allegedly “beat and kick Ms Ventura,” which the lawsuit claims would leave “black eyes, bruises, and blood.”

Ventura continued in her statement to say she was ready to “speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women.”

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

Combs’ lawyer responded to the lawsuit in a statement, saying the allegations were “offensive and outrageous.”

His lawyer, Ben Brafman, claimed Ventura had been demanding $30 million (£24 million) from the record producer “under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship.”

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Ventura has alleged several different incidents within the lawsuit, including ones which occurred after she attempted to leave the relationship in 2018.

According to Ventura, Combs allegedly forced her into her own home and raped her.

“Throughout their relationship, Mr Combs was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat Ms Ventura savagely,” the documents state.

“These beatings were witnessed by Mr Combs’ staff and employees of Bad Boy Entertainment and Mr Combs’s related businesses, but no one dared to speak up against their frightening and ferocious boss.”

In a statement, Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura, claimed the parties had spoken before the lawsuit was filed and that the rap artist had allegedly offered Ventura “eight figures to silence her,” which she reportedly rejected.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.