Roskilde Festival announces latest headliner for 2024: tickets, dates and more

Roskilde Festival has announced more artists joining its lineup for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The Danish festival will return between 29 June and 6 July with more than 170 music acts.

This includes latest headliner SZA who has been confirmed alongside the likes of Tems, Tyla, The Last Dinner Party and Jessie Ware.

Tickets for the festival – including weekend and day tickets – are now available from Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Following the huge success of her Grammy-winning album SOS and sold-out arena tour, the festival will feature a headline set from SZA.

You may like to watch

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Kill Bill”, “Snooze” and “Good Days” from the LP as well as tracks from her upcoming album Lana.

SZA joins previously confirmed headliners Foo Fighters and Doja Cat, while the likes of Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, Skrillex, Jungle and J Hus will play across the weekend.

Other names confirmed today (29 February) include Spanish superstar Bad Gyal, Ida Laurberg, Ki Gordon, LSDXOXO and more.

You can check out the full lineup for Roskilde Festival 2024 as well as ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

You can get day tickets for Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday at DKK 1,230.00 (approx. €160) each or a full weekend festival ticket at DKK 2,430.00 (approx. €320) each.

What’s the Roskilde Festival 2024 lineup?

The first list of names for the 2024 Roskilde lineup so far include:

Foo Fighters / Doja Cat / SZA

Ice Spice / Kali Uchis / Tems / Tyla / Skrillex / Gilli / J Hus / Bad Gyla / Jessie Ware / PJ Harvey / Jane’s Addiction / Jungle / Ida Laurberg / Kim Gordon Khruangbin / Brutalismus 3000 / Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes / Lankum / Medina / Nia Archives / Blondshell / Heilung / Marina Sena / Omah Lay / Romy / The Last Dinner Party

47Soul / Les Amazones D’Afrique / Angel Du$t / Gel / HAEPAARY / HHY & The Kampala Unit / Lorenzo Senni / Lovebites / LSDXOXO / Majur / ML Buch / Myrkur / Nick Shoulders / Sofia Kourtesis /Titi Bakorta / Tainy / Trueno / The Armed / Ivan$ito / Kind Mod Kind / Liv.e / Mandy, Indiana / Violent Magic Orchestra / Amen Dunes / Aysay / Better Lovers / Blanco Teta / Brìghde Chaimbeul / CTM & Skjold Rambow / Deena Abdelwahed / English Teacher / Humazapas / Icekiid / Kari Faux / Mabe Fratti / Marina Herlop / Pö / Slauson Malone 1 / Snõõper / Valentina Magaletti / Waqwaq Kingdom