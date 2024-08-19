Catfish and the Bottlemen announce UK stadium tour dates

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced details of their first ever stadium shows – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline a string of stadium dates in the UK as part of their 2025 tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 23 August via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The stadium tour includes a show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a homecoming gig in Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

It comes after the band first teased the dates over the weekend (17-18 August) sharing images of both stadiums on their X/Twitter account.

You may like to watch

The group returned in 2024 with a number of live dates after a hiatus, including their biggest ever headline show at Liverpool’s Sefton Park, with over 32,000 fans watching the band.

This was followed up with shows at Cardiff Castle, while they’ll also perform at Edinburgh Summer Sessions and RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin this August.

Plus, they’ll also head to Reading and Leeds Festival between 23-25 August to headline the festival for a second time.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Cocoon”, “Homesick”, “Kathleen” and “7” during their set.

The group also recently confirmed tours for Australia and North America, which are set to take place later this year.

Ahead of Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets going on sale this week for their stadium shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets for their stadium tour?

They go on general sale at 10am BST on 23 August via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices will be confirmed when they go on sale this week.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 21 August. This is available to O2 and Virgin Media customers and can be accessed via the O2 app or via priority.o2.co.uk.

An artist presale takes place from 10am on 21 August. Fans can sign up to it at catfishandthebottlemen.com and you’ll be emailed details with a unique/code to get tickets early.

A Live Nation presale will then take place from 10am on 22 August. This is available to those with a Live Nation account. You can sign up or sign in at livenation.co.uk to access tickets.