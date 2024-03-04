A gay couple from Australia are planning on hosting their wedding in Rhodes, Greece — becoming the first same-sex couple to do so since the country legalised same-sex marriage.

The unnamed same-sex couple have contacted the registry office on the fourth-largest island in Greece to express their interest in marrying there, and could finally get their Mamma Mia! moment.

The couple — who hail from Down Under — are yet to confirm a date they’d like to tie the knot, but their wedding will mark a historic moment for the island in furthering LGBTQ+ rights once it does transpire.

According to local outlet Dimokratiki.gr, the men are looking forward to having a civil ceremony on the island — famous for its idyllic beach resorts and ancient ruins. However, they must wait for details on how the ceremony will work.

The Rhodes registry office has revealed details that come with hosting a wedding ceremony there, including insurance of the spouses and the surname of their future children.

Greece recently became the first country with a Christian Orthodox majority to legalise same-sex marriage and adoption.

In a “historic moment” on Thursday (15 February), the south-eastern European nation’s parliament approved a bill by 176 votes to just 76. Despite the change, same-sex couples would still be prohibited from seeking medically assisted reproduction through a surrogate, meaning they can only adopt or arrange surrogacy outside their homeland.

The bill will pass into law when it’s published in the official government gazette.

The landmark victory was celebrated outside the parliament building with LGBTQ+ groups holding banners that read: “Not a step back from real equality.”

Ermina Papadima, a member of the Greek Transgender Support Association, said: “I’m very proud as a Greek citizen because Greece is actually now one of the most progressive countries.”

And Stella Belia, the head of same-sex parents group Rainbow Families, told Reuters: “This is a historic moment. This is a day of joy.”

Meanwhile, historian Nikos Nikolaidis, who joined a rally in favour of the bill ahead of the vote, said: “It’s a very important step for human rights, a very important step for equality and a very important step for Greek society.”