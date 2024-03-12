C2C Festival announces 2025 dates: tickets, prices and more

C2C Festival has confirmed details of its 2025 edition including dates, venues and tickets.

The biggest country music festival in the UK will return for another year on 14-16 March.

Fans can get their hands on early bird tickets from 10am on Friday, 15 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The event will take over three venues, London’s O2 Arena, Belfast’s SSE Arena and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro across the weekend.

The news comes after it wrapped up another sold-out year this March, with headliners including Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and Old Dominion.

The weekend-long festival also featured appearances from Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina and Brian Kelley.

The full details of the 2025 edition will be announced in the coming months, and fans can expect some big names to be revealed.

Ahead of the news, you can find out everything you need to know about C2C Festival 2025 below, from ticket prices and on-sale dates.

How to get C2C Festival 2025 tickets

The festival has confirmed its dates for 2025 as well as ticket details.

How much are tickets?

The early bird release features only weekend tickets, with day tickets being released in the coming months.

These are the C2C Festival tickets prices for the three-day weekend passes:

Standard seated tickets – £163 / £245.50 / £335.50 / £477.50

C2C Insider three-day VIP package – £723.50

C2C Ultimate Fan Experience three-day VIP package – £1,114

Who’s on the lineup?

What a time! Glasgow, y’all were so incredible at @C2Cfestival. Let’s do it again soon! pic.twitter.com/onofMymUyY — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) March 10, 2024

The lineup, including headliners, will be announced closer to the festival dates, but we can get an idea of when they could be announced from previous years.

The 2024 headliners – Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and Old Dominion – were confirmed in October 2023 alongside a host of other country stars.

The Spotlight Stages, which featured the likes of Mason Ramsey, Colbie Caillat, Restless Road and Chapel Hart were revealed in November.

While the full lineup for 2024 was confirmed in February, around a month ahead of the festival.

So you can expect it to be similar for 2025 and keep an eye out on the C2C Festival social media pages.