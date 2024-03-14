Man jailed after man raped in Stoke-on-Trent park

A rapist who attacked another man in a park in Stoke-on-Trent has been jailed for 10 years.

Pawel Flak, of Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced on Wednesday (13 March) after being found guilty of two counts of rape in December.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard that the victim was walking in Park Hall Country Park during an afternoon in January 2022.

Flak, 39, asked the victim if he could use the torch on his mobile phone because, he said, there was an issue with his motorbike. He then forced himself on the man and raped him.

Flak was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years.

Commenting on the conviction, detective constable Daniel Pearce, from the Child Protection and Exploitation Team at Staffordshire Police, said: “I want to thank the victim for the courage and determination he has shown during the court process. His resilience was crucial in achieving the conviction and sentence today.”



Pearce went on to say: “I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to report the matter to the police. Dedicated officers will support you and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”