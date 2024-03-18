Fletcher has announced details of a North American headline tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take her Search Of The Antidote Tour to venues across the US this fall.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from 10am local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “so happy to be back on the stage and traveling across the country to see your faces singing back these songs.

“i have dreamt my entire life of playing some of these venues. i graduated at Radio City and used to live down the street from the Greek and have seen so many favorite artists there.”

The North American leg will begin on 12 September in Minneapolis and head to the likes of Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia and Washington.

She will also play shows in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix and San Diego as well as New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

The headline run will finish up with a date at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on 9 October.

It will be in support of her upcoming album, In Search of the Antidote, which is due for release on 22 March.

Her second LP overall, it features singles “Eras of Us”, “Lead Me On” and “Doing Better”.

She recently opened up about labelling her sexuality in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying: “Identifying with a certain label feels constricting…If somebody had to put a label on me of queerness … but even that, it’s just…I don’t know. I just am.”

You can check out her full tour schedule and Fletcher ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 22 March via Ticketmaster.

Fans can access a presale from 10am local time on Tuesday, 19 March by texting ‘ANTIDOTE’ to 732-605-5362, as confirmed by the singer on social media. You can find out more on her official website.

For other presales, including venue presale you can check out your local listing below for more details.